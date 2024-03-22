Om Bheem Bush: A whacky ghost story that assaults your senses

Cast: Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, Racha Ravi and Ayesha Khan

Direction: Sree Harsha Konuganti

Rating: 1.5 stars

Barring a few laughs and eerie moments, the much-hyped horror comedy ‘Om Bheem Bush’ falls flat due to insipid jokes and outdated plot. Agreed that it is meant to tickle the funny bones of the audience and the makers kept claiming that there is ‘no logic, only magic’ but it is bereft of any magic. Because it is just another clichéd ghost story of a haunted mansion and three youngsters entering it to discover some treasure, risking their lives.

If director Sree Harsha intended to do a spoof on films like ‘Chandramukhi’ and ‘Raju Gari Gadhi’, then it would have been interesting , rather he uses a Malayalam speaking ghost (Sampangi) who looks awful and keeps chasing people to terrify them and generates unique sounds. Above all, everything turns predictable once the three friends step into the mansion and slowly realize the existence of ghosts but are reluctant to give up since they have to dig out a treasure and settle down in their lives. Apart from Sri Vishnu getting the hand of his ladylove (Priya Vadlamani).

If ghost Chandramukhi speaks in Tamil, Sampangi is proficient in Malayalam and both love classical dancing. However, the film is no match to ‘Chandramukhi’ which was more of a socio-fantasy and showed a new way of bursting ghosts.

Sri Vishnu who tasted success with ‘Samajavaragamana’, has to be careful with his scripts selection. No doubt, Sri Vishnu, Priyadharshi and Rahul Ramakrishna crack a few jokes and showcase their comic timing, but it is not enough to sustain audience interest. Even the twist of a ghost not being a woman also doesn’t make a difference to the viewers. The ghost flashback looks a bit contrived and fails to draw sympathy, a tact used by directors to make the audience empathize with them.

The film begins with Agoras doing some black magic and invokes the wrath of a ghost (Sampangi). At another place, a college principal (Srikanth Iyengar) is tense and wants to get rid of three students (Sri Vishnu, Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna) who are messing up with the college with their wacky experiments. He manages to send them and they land in a village called Bhogapuram. They manage to win the confidence of villagers by using varied gadgets. When Aghoras question their healing powers, three pseudo scientists take up a challenge to dig out treasure in a haunted mansion. Will they be able to succeed in their mission?

Director Sri Harsha tasted success with ‘Brochevarevara’ since it was a perfect blend of comedy and kidnap, while his latest suffers on various aspects. If he thought that he could get away with an illogical film but claiming that ‘only magic, no logic’ tagline, he would realize his folly sooner than later.