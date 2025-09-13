'OG' to Feature a Special Dance Number by Neha Shetty

After Sreeleela set the stage on fire alongside Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise, another young actress stepped into the spotlight. Neha Shetty, who shot to fame as Radhika in the blockbuster DJ Tillu, is now sizzling in a special song for Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited actioner, OG.



“She is doing a special number in OG and it’s going to enthrall her fans,” reveals a source close to the unit. “Not just that—she also shares a few interesting scenes with superstar Pawan Kalyan.”



Neha, who was earlier seen in Mehbooba and Gully Rowdy, is making her maiden appearance in a special song, a move considered a big career leap. “In today’s industry, doing a special number in a high-profile film gives more mileage than playing a heroine opposite a lesser-known actor,” the source adds.

By taking up OG, Neha joins the league of top stars who turned into dancing sensations with their foot-tapping performances—Samantha (Pushpa), Kajal Aggarwal (Janatha Garage), Pooja Hegde (Rangasthalam, Coolie), and Tamannaah Bhatia (Jailer, Stree 2).

Today, the new yardstick for success is not just box office numbers but hitting 10 million-plus views and sparking a reel-making craze among youngsters. Neha Shetty is all set to ride that wave,” the source concludes.