OG Struggles to Maintain Momentum After a Strong Start?

After drawing sensational openings on Day 1, Pawan Kalyan’s much-hyped action film OG is reportedly losing momentum at the box office, with sharp drops in collections in several centers.



The film, directed by Sujeeth, managed to earn a Rs 15 crore share on its third day, raising concerns among trade analysts and exhibitors. “In West Godavari district alone, OG registered a whopping Rs 4.11 crore share on Day 1. But it dropped drastically to just Rs 55 lakhs on Day 2,” said a leading exhibitor. “Distributors are now clueless about how to recover their investments.”

Despite collecting an impressive Rs 80 crore gross in its first three days (including over Rs 12 crore from premiere shows on Day 1), the film’s buzz appears to be fizzling out. “The euphoria around the action adventure is slowly dying down. More aggressive promotions are needed, especially in the Telugu states, to revive interest and boost collections,” the exhibitor added.

For Pawan Kalyan, OG was seen as a potential comeback after the failure of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. However, early trends suggest that the actor's faith in director Sujeeth may not have paid off, at least in the Indian market.

Interestingly, the film is performing well in the US, where it has raked in Rs 25 crore share and continues to draw crowds. In contrast, its performance in Karnataka and the rest of India has been underwhelming, with just Rs 8 crore share, which is far from ideal for a film touted as a pan-India release.