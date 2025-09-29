OG Rules The Roost As It Collects Rs 95 Crore

Despite a big drop in collections at some centres, Pawan Kalyan’s action drama OG has amassed over ₹95 crore share in the Telugu states within four days.

“It roughly made ₹12+ crore share on Sunday, rounding off the weekend on a strong note. This includes over ₹12 crore from premieres on September 24,” an exhibitor revealed.



The record-breaking openings were boosted by ticket price hikes in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where tickets ranged from ₹275 to ₹1000 in the first few days. “Now, distributors will have to reduce prices to bring back regular footfalls,” the exhibitor added.



Pawan Kalyan once again showcased his crowd-pulling power, but the wafer-thin plot — relying heavily on slam-bang action episodes rather than an emotional core — has limited its long-term box-office prospects.



OG was traded for ₹145 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with Nizam alone accounting for ₹50 crore. “The film still needs to recover the balance to reach break-even. Otherwise, it could get tough with new releases lined up this week,” the exhibitor concluded.

