OG Is A Brilliant Underworld Gangster Film, Says Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi has thoroughly enjoyed every bit of OG. After a screening attended by the film's cast and crew as well as Mega family heroes like Ram Charan, the senior actor took to X and shared his review of the Sujeeth-directed movie.



"A brilliantly made underworld gangster film on par with Hollywood standards, while keeping the right emotions intact.From beginning to end, the director conceived the film in an extraordinary way, Congratulations to Sujeeth. Felt so proud watching Kalyan Babu on screen. He made the film stand out with his swag and gave the fans the proper feast they’ve been waiting for. Thaman has poured his heart and soul into the music. Ravi K Chandran delivered excellent visuals, and the editing & artwork were super. Every single member of the team gave their all and delivered the best. Congratulations to Producer Danayya and the whole team," Chiranjeevi wrote.



Released in theatres on September 25, OG co-stars Emraan Hashmi, Sudev Nair, Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das and others.

