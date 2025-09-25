OG First Review Out!

O.G., directed by Sujeet, premiered on September 24, 2025. The film opens in Tokyo, setting up a narrative link to its main characters. The story then shifts to Prakash Raj, who aims to establish a port for the welfare of the people. On his return journey to Bombay with a shipment of gold, a robbery attempt at sea introduces Pawan Kalyan’s character. He saves Prakash Raj by eliminating the dacoits.



When Prakash Raj offers him gold in gratitude, Pawan Kalyan refuses, instead pledging his support to help build the port. Once the port is completed, the narrative moves to how Prakash Raj’s rivals attempt to seize control, with Pawan Kalyan returning to protect both Prakash Raj and the people during their struggles.



While the storyline offers scope, the screenplay falters with its pacing. Several sequences, particularly the family-centered ones, feel unnecessarily long and demand patience from the audience. Given that this is primarily an action film, these portions may test viewers’ interest.



On the brighter side, the film delivers engaging twists and showcases Pawan Kalyan in a refreshing new light. The music is effective, while the background score stands out as one of the major highlights. However, sharper narration could have significantly elevated the overall impact.

