OG Falls Short of Optimal Mark in AP, TS Despite a Long Run

Riding on sensational openings, Pawan Kalyan’s much-hyped action drama OG has stormed past the ₹100-crore mark in the Telugu states, reaffirming the star’s massive box-office pull. “The gangster drama has collected around ₹129 crore share so far, though it still needs to earn more to reach the breakeven point in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” says a leading distributor. “The film was sold for about ₹145 crore in the Telugu market and is picking up pace gradually,” he adds.

However, the Dussera holiday season saw OG facing unexpected competition from Kantara Chapter 1, which drew a significant chunk of the festive crowd. “Kantara sidelined OG and capitalized on the holiday rush, raking in collections that could have otherwise boosted OG. In fact, Rishab Shetty’s supernatural thriller managed to outshine Pawan during the festive weekend,” the source noted.



Despite a wafer-thin plot, Pawan Kalyan managed to keep audiences engaged with his screen presence, charisma, and stylish action. “Pawan once again proved that his fan base remains rock solid. He just needs a stronger script to outdo contemporaries like Prabhas, Allu Arjun, and Jr NTR at the Telugu box office,” the distributor concluded.

