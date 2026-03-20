Official: Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi unite with Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam, who is considered an auteur, will next be wielding the megaphone for a movie starring two talented actors. Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi will be fronting the untitled movie.



The announcement comes nearly nine months after the release of Kamal Haasan-starrer Thug Life, a rare disaster in Mani Ratnam's career.



Madras Talkies has united with the legendary AR Rahman for the music. Mani Ratnam has had an unbroken history of collaborating with the composer for the past three decades. So, there was no way he was going to rope in Sai Abhyankar for the music department.



Vijay Sethupathi is currently doing a film titled Slumdog - 33 Temple Road, directed by Puri Jagannadh. Sai Pallavi is doing Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana movies.

