Odia Film Ananta Hits Screens Across Odisha, Stirring Hearts With A Tale Of Sacrifice

Bhubaneswar: The much-awaited Odia film ‘Ananta,’ directed by acclaimed filmmakers Sabyasachi Mahapatra and Kumar C. Dev, has made a heartfelt debut in 40 cinema halls across Odisha. Based on the classic story ‘Randi Pua Ananta’ by legendary writer Fakir Mohan Senapati — often hailed as the father of modern Odia literature — the film has struck an emotional chord with audiences.

Rooted in Odisha’s rich storytelling tradition and set against the lush, scenic beauty of the state’s countryside, Ananta narrates a poignant tale of innocence, sacrifice, and unwavering courage. The film revolves around young Ananta, the mischievous yet pure-hearted son of a widowed mother, who ultimately sacrifices his life to save his fellow villagers from a devastating flood.

Produced by Naveen Bhandari, Suraj Mahnot, and celebrated actress Archita Sahu, Ananta features an impressive ensemble cast. Leading the narrative is actor Sabyasachi Mishra, whose layered and compelling portrayal of Ananta has won over both critics and moviegoers. He is joined by Surjyamayi Mahapatra, Kuna Tripathy, Tapas Sargharia, and Jyotirmayee Panda, along with several other accomplished Odia actors.

The film’s evocative soundtrack, composed by Abhijit Majumdar, and visually rich cinematography by Huetsang Mahapatra, further elevate the storytelling, adding depth to its emotional landscape.

Ananta arrives at a timely moment, offering Odia cinema audiences a meaningful, culturally rooted film during the festive season of ‘Raja’— a time traditionally dedicated to celebrating womanhood, fertility, and the onset of monsoon in Odisha. More than just a film, Ananta aspires to rekindle conversations around sacrifice, community, and moral courage in contemporary society.

Sabyasachi Mahapatra, a stalwart of Odia cinema known for cinematic gems like Sala Budha, Bhukha, Pahadara Luha, and Sala Budha Ra Adima Bichara, once again proves his mastery in narrating stories steeped in Odisha’s soul, yet universally resonant.

With ‘Ananta,’ Odia cinema not only pays tribute to Fakir Mohan Senapati’s timeless storytelling but also reaffirms its place in the broader canvas of meaningful regional Indian cinema.