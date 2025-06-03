Housefull 5 Team To Drive Eco-Friendly Travel With Dose Of Madness!
Get Ready for a Laughter-Packed Ride & Enjoy a Special 10% Discount on NueGo Rides across all routes by using code ‘HOUSEFULL5’
India’s leading electric intercity bus brand NueGo by GreenCell Mobility, announces a blockbuster collaboration with the most awaited killer comedy of the year – Housefull 5! Starring an ensemble of Bollywood's finest – Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, and more – this fifth installment of India’s biggest comedy franchise promises chaos, comedy, and a whole lot of confusion. The film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, releases on 06th June 2025.
India’s biggest Comedy Franchise is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. NGE, under the strong leadership of Sajid Nadiadwala have successfully completed 75 Years in the Entertainment Business, highlighting the industry impact & the legacy of the banner. This time, the madness unfolds as three young imposters pose as long-lost heirs to a billionaire’s empire and they unwittingly tumble into a deadly game of cat and mouse as they become prime targets in a string of grisly murders.
This collaboration aligns perfectly with NueGo’ s ethos of offering entertainment-filled and safe travel experiences, making every journey a memorable one. In true Housefull style, NueGo is taking the fun up a notch with a special 10% discount across all its routes. Just use the promo code ‘HOUSEFULL5’ when booking via the NueGo app or website. This limited time offer invites passengers to explore eco-friendly and sustainable travel at a discounted rate.
Speaking on the collaboration, Mr.Devndra Chawla, CEO & MD of GreenCell Mobility, said, "We are thrilled to partner with the film Housefull 5, starring superstars like Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, and more. At NueGo, we strive to provide safe, sustainable and comfortable travel experiences. By integrating sustainable travel with entertainment, we aim to transform how people perceive and enjoy inter-city journeys, fostering a greener and more engaging future"
Dipti Jindal, CEO of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, said “Much like Housefull 5, NueGo brings a sense of comfort, excitement, and delightful surprises to every journey. What truly elevates this partnership is their steadfast commitment to cutting-edge technology and sustainable, eco conscious mobility. It’s a seamless fusion of entertainment and environmental responsibility and we’re genuinely excited to take our audiences on this joyous, laughter filled, and green journey together.”
NueGo prioritizes the safety & comfort of its passengers and is the first brand to equip its entire electric bus fleet with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). NueGo has been a frontrunner in championing Women’s Safety in India’s intercity electric bus service sector. It is the first brand to launch a dedicated 24x7 helpline number for women travelers, introduce Pink Seat feature while ticket booking, providing clean and hygienic mid-points and buses equipped with advanced cutting-edge security measures such as CCTV Surveillance, GPS Live Tracking, Driver’s Breath Analyzer Tests, Speed lock at 80 km/hr and more.