Housefull 5 Team To Drive Eco-Friendly Travel With Dose Of Madness!

Speaking on the collaboration, Mr.Devndra Chawla, CEO & MD of GreenCell Mobility, said, "We are thrilled to partner with the film Housefull 5, starring superstars like Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, and more. At NueGo, we strive to provide safe, sustainable and comfortable travel experiences. By integrating sustainable travel with entertainment, we aim to transform how people perceive and enjoy inter-city journeys, fostering a greener and more engaging future"

Dipti Jindal, CEO of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, said “Much like Housefull 5, NueGo brings a sense of comfort, excitement, and delightful surprises to every journey. What truly elevates this partnership is their steadfast commitment to cutting-edge technology and sustainable, eco conscious mobility. It’s a seamless fusion of entertainment and environmental responsibility and we’re genuinely excited to take our audiences on this joyous, laughter filled, and green journey together.”

NueGo prioritizes the safety & comfort of its passengers and is the first brand to equip its entire electric bus fleet with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). NueGo has been a frontrunner in championing Women’s Safety in India’s intercity electric bus service sector. It is the first brand to launch a dedicated 24x7 helpline number for women travelers, introduce Pink Seat feature while ticket booking, providing clean and hygienic mid-points and buses equipped with advanced cutting-edge security measures such as CCTV Surveillance, GPS Live Tracking, Driver’s Breath Analyzer Tests, Speed lock at 80 km/hr and more.