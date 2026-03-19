NTR’s Trainer Reveals Secrets Behind His Weight Loss for ‘Dragon’

Jr NTR is undergoing a striking physical transformation for his upcoming high-octane action entertainer Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel. The film has already generated massive expectations, given Neel’s track record with intense mass entertainers like KGF and Salaar.



With the shoot currently in full swing, NTR is said to be pushing his limits to get into character. Recent buzz suggested that the actor shed over 9 kilos in just a week, but his trainer Kumar Mannava clarified that the transformation actually took place over seven weeks, during which NTR lost nearly 9.5 kilos of muscle mass.



Sharing insights into the process, Mannava explained that the goal was not just weight loss but achieving a leaner physique. To accomplish this, NTR’s workouts have shifted from heavy muscle-building routines to more functional and cardio-based training, complemented by moderate resistance exercises. His daily fitness routine involves early morning sessions lasting anywhere between 45 to 90 minutes, depending on whether the focus is on cardio or strength.



Interestingly, the diet plan also marks a significant departure from conventional fitness regimes. Instead of following a protein-heavy diet typically associated with muscle building, NTR has opted for a very low-protein intake. This approach is specifically designed to help him shed the muscle mass he had built over the years and achieve the lean look required for his role.



The transformation reflects NTR’s commitment to his craft, as he continues to reinvent himself physically for demanding roles, further raising anticipation around Dragon.