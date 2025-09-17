NTR’s Intense Transformation for Prashanth Neel’s Dragon

NTR is currently busy with one of the most anticipated projects in Indian cinema, directed by Prashanth Neel. Tentatively titled Dragon, the film has already created a strong buzz, and now, the actor’s shocking physical transformation is adding to the excitement.



A new video going viral on social media shows NTR sweating it out in the gym. Contrary to recent comments during War 2 promotions—where many felt he looked leaner and not at his best—Tarak seems to be following a carefully planned routine.



The video highlights NTR working on his upper body, especially his biceps, as he focuses on toning his physique. While many thought he was just shedding weight, the reality is that he is sculpting his body to fit the high-octane action sequences of Dragon.



Though the War 2 response left fans a little disappointed, NTR appears determined to bounce back stronger. With Dragon slated for release next year, expectations are sky-high, and fans are eagerly waiting to see the superstar’s stunning new avatar on the big screen.

