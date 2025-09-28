NTR’s Devara Sequel Announced, Sparks Excitement Among Fans

On the first anniversary of Devara, the makers have officially confirmed its sequel, Devara 2, sparking a frenzy among fans. The original action drama, starring Jr NTR in dual roles as father Devara and son Varadha, released on September 27 last year and cemented director Koratala Siva’s reputation as one of Telugu cinema’s most ambitious storytellers.

The team celebrated the milestone on social media Saturday, writing:

“It’s been one year since HAVOC struck the shores, trembling every coast, and the name the world remembers is #DEVARA. Be it the FEAR it unleashed or the LOVE it earned, the streets will never forget. Now gear up for #Devara2 (sic).”

The first film ended with a jaw-dropping cliffhanger, setting up the continuation of its saga. While Jr NTR and Koratala Siva had previously hinted that a sequel was inevitable, fans now have official confirmation.

Devara also introduced Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan to Telugu cinema, supported by a strong ensemble including Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, and Murali Sharma. Jr NTR, fresh off War 2 (released August 2025), will reprise his dual avatars, promising more high-octane action and emotional drama in the sequel.2

With Devara 2, the streets, the screens, and fans worldwide are bracing for the next wave of havoc—this time with filmmakers waging another war on the sea waters.

On the work front, after a disappointing Bollywood debut with 'War 2', the scion of the Nandamuri family is back in Tollywood for his sequel. He is also doing Dragon with Prashanth Neel.