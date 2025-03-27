NTR Wishes Ram Charan on His Birthday, Erases Speculations of rift

Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, who shared an incredible journey together while filming Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, have always shared a deep camaraderie. Even before the film, the duo bonded over sports and private gatherings, strengthening their friendship.





In fact, NTR once revealed that on Charan’s birthday, he would personally pick him up, and they would spend the day together, enjoying each other’s company. Their close-knit bond was one of the key inspirations behind RRR, where Rajamouli showcased their chemistry on screen.

However, post-RRR, rumors of a growing distance between them gained traction, especially with the emergence of online fan wars. This led to speculation that their once-strong brotherhood was fading.



Amid these reports, NTR’s latest gesture has come as a pleasant surprise. On the occasion of Ram Charan’s birthday, March 27, NTR took to social media to extend his heartfelt wishes. "Wishing my dear brother @AlwaysRamCharan a very Happy Birthday. Stay happy, stay blessed," he tweeted.



While this message may offer some relief to fans worried about their rumored rift, a public appearance together would put all speculations to rest. Until then, fans eagerly await the moment when NTR and Charan reaffirm their friendship in a grand way.