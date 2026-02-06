NTR to Take On Tovino Thomas in Jordan?

Reigning star Jr NTR is gearing up for a series of high-octane action sequences in his upcoming film Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel. Sources suggest that the actor will be locking horns with Malayalam superstar Tovino Thomas in intense action episodes, with the film’s next major shooting schedule set to take place in Jordan.



According to industry buzz, the Jordan schedule will feature some of the most crucial and action-packed portions of the film. The makers are reportedly planning to shoot three intense action blocks involving Jr NTR during this overseas schedule, which is expected to commence on February 8.



Interestingly, the film also marks the debut of Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas, who impressed in movies like 'Lucifer', 'Minnal Murali', and 'Narivetta'. A video of Tovino Thomas practising martial arts went viral on social media, sparking speculation about his role in the film. Sources indicate that Tovino is preparing for an action-centric character and is likely to be seen as the antagonist in Dragon. His casting has significantly added to the film’s buzz.



“With Jr NTR in the lead, the project was already drawing massive attention. Tovino’s inclusion has further amplified anticipation, especially among South Indian audiences,” says a source. “Known for his emotional depth and commanding screen presence in Malayalam cinema, Tovino brings an added layer of intrigue. His presence is expected to boost the film’s appeal in Kerala and strengthen its multi-regional reach.”

Meanwhile, Jr NTR has reportedly undergone a major physical transformation to portray the larger-than-life role envisioned by Prashanth Neel. The actor’s dedication has only heightened expectations surrounding the film.



Interestingly, social media discussions have begun comparing Tovino Thomas with his Malayalam contemporary, Fahadh Faasil, who made a strong impression as a tough cop in the Pushpa franchise. Given these comparisons, fans hope Tovino’s antagonist in Dragon will be a well-written, impactful character central to the narrative.



However, with Prashanth Neel’s proven track record of crafting powerful and memorable villain roles, there is considerable optimism that Dragon will provide Tovino with a strong platform for his Telugu debut.



The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead, while Anil Kapoor plays a crucial role.

