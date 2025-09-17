NTR Shrugs Off War 2 Look, Bulks Up For Dragon

Reigning star Jr NTR is gearing up for a striking image makeover in his upcoming film Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel. According to industry sources, the actor has consciously shed his War 2 look to step into a brand-new avatar for the high-octane action drama. “He took a break from Dragon to wrap up War 2 and avoid overlapping looks. Now, he’s adding muscle mass for a rugged new appearance,” says a source.



Social media is already buzzing with his workout videos, hinting at the anger-driven, larger-than-life role NTR is set to portray. “Prashanth Neel has designed a never-before-seen character for NTR that will elevate his action image and thrill fans with unique, high-voltage action saga,” the source adds.



Alongside the action, Dragon will also showcase a romantic track. Actress Rukmini Vasanth plays the female lead, and their chemistry is expected to add emotional depth to the narrative. “The love story will balance the intense action and bring freshness to NTR’s role,” the insider reveals.

Interestingly, Prashanth Neel—known for avoiding songs in films like Salaar—is set to break tradition here. “He’s planning a special number with NTR and a top heroine would be roped in.

To deliver a chartbuster like Oo Antava from Pushpa. Such songs bring glamour and mass appeal to big-star films. The shoot is expected to take place in two or two months,” the source concludes.