NTR Remembered on 30th Death Anniversary at Film Nagar Statue

Family members, fans, film personalities and political leaders paid rich tributes to legendary actor and former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao on his 30th death anniversary at his statue in Film Nagar.



Several prominent figures from the Telugu film industry offered floral tributes and recalled NTR’s immense contribution to cinema and society. Movie Artists Association vice president Madala Ravi said NTR brought global recognition to the Telugu language and people through his work. He stated that such a towering personality deserved the Bharat Ratna and urged everyone to collectively work towards that goal.



Renowned writer Paruchuri Gopalakrishna fondly remembered NTR, saying that even after three decades, he continues to live on in the hearts of people. Referring to the iconic dialogues from the film Manadesam, he said NTR’s rise was symbolic of his powerful screen presence and influence, adding that it still feels unreal to believe he is no longer among us.



Veteran producer Tammareddy Bharadwaja described NTR as a completely selfless individual who experimented with every possible genre in cinema. He said remembering NTR only on birth and death anniversaries was not enough and stressed that both filmmakers and politicians should have the courage to follow his ideals. He questioned whether anyone today could practice politics with the same selflessness that NTR displayed.



Prasanna Kumar said NTR was a training ground for every actor and a role model for politicians as well. He added that NTR alone showcased the valor, pride and masculine spirit of the Telugu people to the world.



Director Y.V.S. Chowdhury said statues are erected only for great historical personalities so future generations can understand their legacy. He noted that NTR’s life journey was worthy of being celebrated as Jayanti and Vardhanti rather than merely birth and death anniversaries. He credited NTR with bringing dignity and global recognition to the Telugu identity, which was once dismissively referred to as ‘Madrasis’.

Nandamuri Janakiram’s wife Deepika, Mohanarupa, and other family members were also present at the event and fondly recalled their personal association with NTR.