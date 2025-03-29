NTR gets to know that Japanese learnt Telugu

A Japanese admirer, inspired by the global blockbuster RRR starring NTR and Ram Charan, took it upon herself to learn Telugu after watching the film. She shared this incredible achievement with Tarak—speaking to him in Telugu! As a passionate cinephile and language enthusiast, NTR was touched by the power of cinema to transcend borders and inspire fans in such a unique way.

Sharing a special video of the moment, NTR expressed his emotions: “My visits to Japan always give me beautiful memories, but this one hit differently. Hearing a Japanese fan tell me she learned Telugu after watching RRR truly moved me. The power of cinema to bridge cultures and inspire learning is something I will never forget. One more reason to celebrate Indian cinema as it travels the world.”

This heartwarming experience adds yet another reason to cherish Indian cinema’s growing global impact.