NTR Celebrates Wife Lakshmi Pranathi's Birthday in Japan

Entertainment
B.V.S. Prakash
26 March 2025 12:28 PM IST

Junior NTR shares a special moment with wife during his promotional trip for Devara

Junior NTR marks wife Lakshmi Pranathi’s birthday in Japan while promoting his upcoming film Devara, set for release in the country on March 28.

Junior NTR’s recent trip to Japan for the promotion of his upcoming film Devara became even more memorable as it coincided with his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi’s birthday. The actor shared a heartfelt moment on Instagram, posting a picture with Pranathi and captioning it, “Ammalu… Happy Birthday…” His joy was evident, and the post quickly garnered love from fans.

The couple’s three-day stay in Japan was a perfect blend of work and celebration. While NTR actively promoted Devara, which is set for its Japanese theatrical release on March 28, the trip also offered an opportunity for a special birthday celebration. The timing proved serendipitous, allowing the couple to enjoy a unique experience abroad. Fans of the Nandamuri star expressed their admiration on social media, celebrating the couple’s strong bond.

Aside from the personal celebration, NTR’s foray into the Japanese market with Devara marks an important milestone in his international reach. As he wraps up his promotional duties, excitement is already building for his next project, directed by Prashanth Neel.

