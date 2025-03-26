NTR Celebrates Wife Lakshmi Pranathi's Birthday in Japan
Junior NTR shares a special moment with wife during his promotional trip for Devara
Junior NTR’s recent trip to Japan for the promotion of his upcoming film Devara became even more memorable as it coincided with his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi’s birthday. The actor shared a heartfelt moment on Instagram, posting a picture with Pranathi and captioning it, “Ammalu… Happy Birthday…” His joy was evident, and the post quickly garnered love from fans.
The couple’s three-day stay in Japan was a perfect blend of work and celebration. While NTR actively promoted Devara, which is set for its Japanese theatrical release on March 28, the trip also offered an opportunity for a special birthday celebration. The timing proved serendipitous, allowing the couple to enjoy a unique experience abroad. Fans of the Nandamuri star expressed their admiration on social media, celebrating the couple’s strong bond.