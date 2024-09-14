Will Pushpa and Devara Revive Theatres in Telugu States?

After Prabhas showed his crowd-pulling prowess with ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, now it is the turn of his colleagues and big stars Jr NTR and Allu Arjun to draw more footfalls in 1300-theaters in the two Telugu states. “Prabhas restored the confidence of theatre owners by drawing overwhelming crowds for his film ‘Kalki’ and it worked for theatres even in B&C centers,” says an exhibitor. He claims that after two weeks shut down in Telangana, industry bigwigs were worried due to locks in many theatres, but Prabhas turned the tables and worked wonders. “Jr NTR is also a mass hero who can draw crowds in urban and rural areas and would sustain the momentum of show business and help exhibitors to heave a sigh of relief,” he adds.

He claims that ‘Devara’ has to collect more than Rs 115 crores net collections and NTR has the stamina to pull off a blockbuster by initially drawing record-breaking openings and then have a longer run in theatres. “NTR is arriving on the big screen after more than five years and his fans and general audience are looking forward to his action adventure,” he points out. He is followed by another mass hero Allu Arjun whose ‘Pushpa The Rule’ will have to make over Rs 150 crores to help distributors recover their money. “Allu Arjun proved that he is a hero of masses and classes alike with his earlier film ‘Pushpa The Rise’. Now, its sequel is much-awaited and expected to draw sensational openings in Telugu states,” he adds.

He claims that only a few films managed to garner Rs 100 crore net collections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana this year and ‘Kalki’ stands out with Rs 140 crore net collections. “NTR and Allu Arjun have a target to achieve and we wish they outwit Prabhas and collect bigger amounts to leave a smile on the faces of Telugu distributors and exhibitors,” he adds.

The real game begins with ‘Devara’ on September 27, while ‘Pushpa The Rule’ is set to hit theatres on December 6 to enthrall their respective fans. “Cutouts, milk baths, and crowded ticket counters besides dances and whistles and celebrations by fans will restore the pride of theatrical experience which has been losing out to OTTs,” he concludes.