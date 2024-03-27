Now, Pierce Brosnan believes Aaron Taylor-Johnson is perfect for James Bond role

London, Mar 27 (PTI) Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan says Aaron Taylor-Johnson would be perfect to play the next Agent 007.

The Irish actor's comments come weeks after he said that Oscar winner Cillian Murphy would do a "magnificent job" as the successor of Daniel Craig, who last played the iconic character in 2021's "No Time To Die".

Asked about reports of Taylor-Johnson's casting as the new Bond, Brosnan said he would like to see the 33-year-old actor take on the mantle.

"I think the man has the chops and the talent and the charisma to play Bond, very much so. So, yes, I read the news about his possibilities of being a Bond, so I would definitely tip my hat to the fellow," the 70-year-old said on RTE Radio 1's "The Ray D'Arcy Show".

A few days ago, the former franchise star George Lazenby also approved of Johnson to play the next James Bond.

The James Bond producers are still looking for the next actor to play the British spy. Many names, including Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Rege-Jean Page, and Henry Golding, have cropped up as potential franchise stars but nothing has been confirmed so far. PTI ATR ATR RDS RDS

