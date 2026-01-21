Nothing Wrong in Getting Inspired by One Film, Says D Suresh Babu

There is no doubt that seasoned star Venkatesh scored a massive hit with Sankranthiki Vasthunam during Sankranthi 2025. However, very few expected that a similar kind of family drama theme would dominate the following Sankranthi season as well.



In Sankranthiki Vasthanam, Venkatesh played a dutiful husband leading a seemingly happy married life with his wife, played by Aishwarya Rajesh. The story takes an interesting turn when his ex-girlfriend, portrayed by Meenakshi Chaudhary, re-enters his life and creates chaos, all narrated in a light-hearted and humorous tone.



This Sankranthi, megastar Chiranjeevi too appeared in a similar avatar, playing a soft-spoken husband who endures a few insults from his strong-willed wife, played by Nayanthara. The film revolves around an estranged couple trying to mend their relationship, with their children adding emotional weight to the narrative. Chiranjeevi’s character attempts to reconcile with his wife, overlooking his National Security Guard duties, and the film went on to emerge as a blockbuster.



Likewise, Ravi Teja, who has been struggling with a series of flops, played a dutiful husband in Bharta Mahasayulaku Vignapthi. The film shows a stable married life with his wife, played by Dimple Hayathi, before he gets involved in an extramarital affair with Ashika Ranganath, leading to predictable conflicts and resolutions. Meanwhile, Sharwanand’s film Naari Naari Naduma Murari places him between his present lover (Sakshi Vaidya) and his ex-girlfriend (Samyuktha Menon), portraying him as a humble and accommodating lover who tries to justify his dual choices, again packaged with ample humour.



Responding to similarities with Sankranthiki Vasthunam, producer D Suresh Babu said, “I do agree that a few films were inspired by Sanrkathiki Vasthunam, but there is nothing wrong with it. When a film becomes a massive success, it is natural for others to attempt similar themes because audiences have liked that particular kind of storytelling. Filmmaking is a business at the end of the day, and people pick up anything that works.”



Even action star Chiranjeevi explored husband-wife conflict in his latest release, ‘Mana Sankara Vara Prasad Garu. “Probably, Chiranjeevi wanted to do something different this time and entertained audiences with his comic timing amid action roles, which received an overwhelming response,” Suresh Babu added.



However, Ravi Teja could not replicate similar success with Bharta Mahasayulaku Vignapthi. “I am glad that six to seven heroines in these films had meaty roles, allowing them to showcase both talent and good looks, which is a positive take away. Even a successful formula needs proper execution and engaging treatment and few could have missed it,” he noted.



According to Suresh Babu, family dramas loaded with comedy, multiple characters, recurring conflicts between couples are a sure-shot winner during Sankranthi festival. “Viewership in rural areas and smaller towns is huge during the festival, as youth return home from cities to celebrate with their families. Cockfights, festival delicacies, and watching one or two films are part of the celebrations. That is why family audiences turned up in big numbers and brought back a festive atmosphere to theatres,” he explained.



When asked if Telugu filmmakers might continue making similar films for future Sankranthi seasons, he said, “It is possible, as theatres are seeing strong footfalls for wholesome family entertainers during festivals and next year could repeat the same theme.”