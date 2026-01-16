Noted Composer DSP Turns Actor With Yellamma

Star producer Dil Raju, known for identifying good stories, now presents Balagam fame director Venu Yeldandi’s most ambitious film yet- Yellamma. After earning nationwide acclaim with his National Award–winning debut, Venu returns with a script that is said to be both powerful and spiritually resonant.



Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, who has ruled the music industry for decades with his chartbuster albums, is finally stepping in front of the camera. His long-awaited debut as a lead actor has generated immense curiosity, and he has chosen a subject that aligns perfectly with his energy and creative persona. Apart from playing the protagonist, DSP is also composing the film’s music.



Yellamma is set against the backdrop of a divine force and draws heavily from native traditions, folklore, and cultural beliefs. On the auspicious occasion of Makara Sankranthi, the makers unveiled the first glimpse, offering a taste of the film’s mystical world and emotional depth.



The glimpse opens with a lone neem leaf caught in a swirling vortex, suddenly shooting skyward. A goat watches intently as the scene turns intense. In the next moment, a man charges in with ankle bells ringing, while another rushes from the opposite side in rugged shoes. The neem leaf rises above the clouds and transforms into the divine presence of the Mother Goddess. Rain crashes down, drenching the earth- prompting the goat to shake off its soaked wings in a sudden flutter.

