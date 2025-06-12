Not Rakul, Priyanka First Choice for Surpanakha In Upcoming Ramayana

The much-anticipated Bollywood epic "Ramayana" has officially started off the shooting, sparking a frenzy among fans with leaked behind-the-scenes images surfacing online.

Recently, actress Rakul Preet Singh was convinced to take on the role of Surpanakha, the sister of Ravana, in an upcoming movie.

"Surpanakha is one of the main reasons the Ramayana took place. The makers were keen on having Priyanka Chopra for the same role. But things didn't work out owing to her packed schedule with international projects. That's when Rakul came on board. "She fitted the role perfectly and brought intensity and a fresh take to the character," a source said in a report to ETimes.

The official dates of the movie were released last year in November. Along with the poster, the announcement revealed, the movie is going to be a duology with Ramayan Part 1, releasing on Diwali 2026, and Ramayan Part 2, releasing on Diwali 2027.

The duology will be directed by Nitish Tiwari, in which the characters of Lord Ram, Sita, and Ravana will be played by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash respectively.

The star-studded film also features Ravi Dubey as Laxman, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is not the part of Ramayana, but she is soon making a comeback in Indian Cinema under SS Rajamouli's next directorial where she'll be seen alongside Mahesh Babu.