Not Intersteller or Oppenheimer, Parasite Emerges as Best Movie of 21st Century

The New York Times revealed the list of 100 best movies of 21st century earlier this week, among which, the top 10 were unveiled at the end of June.

To widespread surprise, an independent Korean movie outshined many Hollywood favorites, surpassing works by renowned directors like Christopher Nolan, David Fincher and the Coen Brothers.

According to the New York Times, the best movie of the 21st century is the 2019 Oscar winner "Parasite," directed by Bong Joon-ho.

In its citation, The New York Times praised the mastery of director Bong by stating, "Bong, a genre master free of convention, effortlessly glides between slapstick comedy and searing social satire throughout, then sets it all ablaze with an outburst of tragic violence that's as breathtaking as it is inevitable."

"Parasite" is a South Korean black comedy based on a poor family encroaching upon a high-net-worth family.

It was first screened at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival where it won the Palme d'Or, because of which the fim bagged a wider release in South Korea, followed by a worldwide release.

The film, made on a low budget of 11 million dollars, collected a gross of 258 million dollars across the world.

At the same time, the film received international acclaim, and was the first foreign movie to sweep big categories at the BAFTAs, Golden Globes, and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Parasite went on to take four Oscars at the 92nd Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film, the first non-English-language film to take Best Picture.

The New York Times meticulously compiled the list with recommendations from more than 500 leading directors, actors, and other Hollywood and global figures. The result was a ranked list of 100 films, which were released at regular intervals.

The film Parasite surpassed the 2001 thriller Mulholland Drive by David Lynch that featured on 2nd position and There will be Blood by Paul Thomas at reached number 3.

The other movies that were on the top 10 list are: Hollywood films including Moonlight at No. 5, No Country for Old Men at No. 6, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind at No. 7, Get Out at No. 8, and The Social Network at No. 10, and two foreign films, "In the Mood for Love" at No. 4 and "Spirited Away" at No. 9.