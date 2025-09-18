Not Here To Copy What Works For Others, Want To Find My Own Voice

Carrying forward a powerful legacy but determined to carve his own path, Ibrahim Ali Khan talks about the thrill of challenges, choosing cinema over cricket, embracing imperfections, and why being ‘Wrogn but real’ is about living unapologetically in this exclusive intterview with Deccan Chronicle.









Stepping into films with a powerful legacy behind you, what’s more exciting, the support or the challenge?



Both are important. The support is reassuring and it is a privilege to have guidance at home. But the challenge is what excites me. At the end of the day, the audience will not accept me just because of my surname. I want to prove myself on my own merit.

Between the Pataudi cricket genes and the Khan acting genes, did you ever seriously consider cricket over cinema?



Cricket has always been close to my heart. I grew up playing it quite seriously. But acting gives me a different kind of thrill. It allows me to explore different lives, emotions and stories. So while cricket was a real consideration, cinema is where I felt my calling.













What’s the best and worst advice you have ever got about joining Bollywood?



The best advice has been to be patient and not rush it. The worst advice was probably when someone said just copy what works for others. That is not me, I want to find my own voice.

You are often seen as a Gen Z style icon. How much of your fashion is instinct, and how much is influence?



It is mostly instinct. I like wearing what feels natural to me. Of course I have been inspired by things I grew up around like my dad’s effortless style in the 1990s or streetwear culture today. But at the end of the day, it has to feel like me.

What’s your go-to look when you are off-duty and away from the cameras?



Simple. A comfortable tee, a hoodie or relaxed jeans, and sneakers. I am not someone who overthinks casual dressing, I go for comfort, and WROGN fits perfectly into that vibe.

If you had to pick one wardrobe staple to live in forever, what would it be?



White sneakers. They go with everything and I probably wear them too often.













The WROGN campaign talks about embracing imperfections. What part of that message connects with you the most?



For me, it’s the idea that you don’t have to hide your flaws. Everyone’s got something that makes them different, and that’s actually what makes you stand out. I have always believed that imperfection is what keeps things real.



Growing up, have you ever felt the pressure to be “perfect,” and how do you deal with it?



Of course, I think everyone has felt it at some point. Whether it’s in school, work, or even just how you look. For me, the way to deal with it is to stop chasing what others expect and focus on being comfortable in my own skin. It’s not easy, but it’s liberating.









In your own words, what does being “Wrogn but real” mean?

To me, “Wrogn but real” means living life unapologetically. It’s about not trying to fit into a box, and not being afraid to laugh at yourself. You don’t have to be perfect to be confident. You just have to be yourself.













Rapid fire



Morning person or night owl? – Night owl



Last thing you Googled? – A film reference for prep



Most-watched film growing up? – Dil Chahta Hai



Texting or calling? – Texting



Your go-to comfort food? – Cheese Dosa



A fashion trend you will never try? – Overly ripped jeans



Your current celebrity crush? – Zendaya



One habit you have inherited from your dad? – His sense of humour



One quality you admire most in your sister Sara? – Her clarity and work ethic



Instagram or real life, where do you feel more yourself? – Real life, always

