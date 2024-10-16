Not all films are meant for pan-India, says Sudheer Varma

After delivering two hits ‘Swamy Ra Ra’ and ‘Keshava’, young director Sudheer Varma is teaming up with young sensation Nikhil Siddharth for another thriller ‘Appudo Ippudo Eppudo’. “The emotional thriller has been shot in picturesque London,’ he says. He claims that they aren't releasing a Hindi version despite Nikhil becoming popular across India after the national award-winning ‘Karthikeya 2’. “Every film doesn’t have the potential to impress Hindi viewers,” he tells Deccan Chronicle.



Q; You are teaming up with Nikhil Siddharth again after two hits? On a hat trick now?

A: It is nice to work with Nikhil after some time. He has remained the same as a person and matured as an actor. While I had my learning curve as a director. He is humble and friendly, despite becoming a popular actor in India. We had been friends even before we came into films and our bonding along with director Chandoo Mondeti has sustained and strengthened over the years. If I am clear about what I want, Nikhil is there to deliver his best. I don’t want to talk about directors, but we have the best of times working together. I designed our film ‘Swamy Ra Ra’, just keeping Nikhil in mind and it worked wonders. Similarly, I could pen another interesting role for him in ‘Kesava’ and he showcases his fiery side in the revenge drama. Now, again I have etched a pivotal role for him in this emotional thriller loaded with entertainment. Are we on a hat trick, we hope it turns true.

Q: Why was “Ippudo Appudo Eppudo' made in London? Was it a costly affair?

A: Our story demanded such a location so we shot majorly in London and also captured some breathtaking visuals. We didn’t go there for the sake of it. The backdrop perfectly fits this emotional thriller and all characters have roles to play in this gripping saga. Nikhil will be seen in a light-hearted, yet impactful protagonist role to enthrall viewers. It was made on a good budget but would look rich and expensive beyond the spent.

Q: Nikhil became popular across India after the massive success of the Hindi version of “Karthikeya 2’. Are you planning to release in the Hindi heartland?

A: No, we have no pan-India plans since it is a perfect Telugu film and is meant to cater to Telugu audiences all over the world. No Hindi version of ‘Ippudo Appudo Eppudo’ since it doesn’t boast a universal theme. I strongly believe that all Telugu films are not meant for pan-India viewers and a lot depends on the subject we are making. No doubt, Nikhil has become popular among Hindi viewers after ‘Karthikeya 2’ and was in the news again as their film bagged a national award a week ago. Yet, we are reluctant to take it to Hindi and other viewers, due to the limitations of the script and didn’t want to take any chances. We will be releasing it on November 8 by promoting it in Telugu states and the world over.

Q: Tollywood filmmakers are fascinated with the ‘pan-India’ fad and have released many films but only a handful struck a chord with the Hindi film audience this year.

A: Firstly, I am elated about Telugu cinema breaching all the boundaries and making waves all over the world and also in Hindi-speaking states. Few films expanded our horizons. But I can’t comment on other movies that didn't do well. I am very clear about what we are doing and what its reach would be like. For instance, if I had made ‘Ranarangam’ now, probably. I would have tried to reach out to other language viewers since it is a story of smugglers and would have connected with non-Telugu audiences. If a film has universal appeal, it has to be expanded to other regions, otherwise, it would be safe and sensible to cater to Telugu audiences and be happy and content. Script potential is key over other factors to impress other language viewers.