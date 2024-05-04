None of my exes were toxic, says Tamannaah

Pretty actress Tamannaah Bhatia who returns to Tollywood with the horror comedy ‘Baak’ talks about her ex-boyfriend. “None of my exes were toxic,” says the actress in a podcast interview. “I think I have met some amazing people in my life and still wish them well, just not to be politically correct,’ she adds.



She doesn’t hate any of her ex-boyfriends but she doesn’t like a few other people. “I truly hate a few people since they were quite mean. I know that I am using the strong word ‘hate’ because they do wrong things purposely so I detest them.”

Meanwhile, Tamannaah is hoping to spin box office magic with her latest release ‘Baak’ with director C Sundar and she showcased her dancing prowess in the ‘Achcho’ song which went viral.

No doubt, Tamannaah has always scored with her dancing skills even in Telugu movies, and her foot-tapping numbers ‘Swing Zara’ in 'Jai Lava Kusa' and ‘Dhivara’ in ‘Baahubali’ have etched her in the minds of Telugu audiences.

Tamannaah was seen in the Telugu film ‘Bholaa Shankar’ which failed to impress while her comic caper ‘F2’ was a big hit in Tollywood. She moved to Bollywood with ‘Akhri Sach’ and is also doing a film in Malayalam.