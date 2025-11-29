Noah Schnapp: Will–Vecna Arc in Stranger Things 5 Mirrors Harry–Voldemort Dynamic

Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp has revealed that Will Byers' psychic connection with Vecna in season five draws heavily from the iconic Harry Potter–Voldemort storyline. Speaking to Deadline, Schnapp said he revisited the Harry Potter films to prepare for the role, as the parallels become more evident in Volume 2 of the series.

Schnapp explained that Will’s link began during his season one abduction, where Vecna’s presence forged a deep psychic bond, allowing Will to see through Vecna’s eyes — and potentially use his powers.

"For Will, we start to learn the parallels between Will and Vecna, and it almost felt Harry Potter to me," Schnapp said. "I had to go back and rewatch the movies because the Harry–Voldemort relationship felt very close to Will and Vecna."

The actor added that Will’s arc mirrors Harry’s evolution — a character underestimated by their villain but empowered by inner strength and emotional resilience. Schnapp highlighted the Volume 1 finale, where Will channels Vecna’s abilities against Demogorgons, comparing it to Harry turning Voldemort’s magic against him.

Season 5 opens with a flashback confirming Vecna's early connection to Will. By episode four, Vecna reveals plans to reshape Hawkins through local children. Will, suspended mid-air by Vecna, survives by drawing on their psychic link and newfound self-belief, encouraged by emotional conversations with Joyce and Robin.

Fans online have noticed the similarities, calling Will’s arc a “dark mirror to Harry Potter’s chosen one journey,” balancing trauma, identity, and destiny.

This report was written by Akanksha Sudham, Intern, Deccan Chronicle