No Truth in It: Komalee Prasad Dismisses Rumours of Quitting Acting for Medicine

Renowned actress Komalee Prasad has dismissed media speculation suggesting she plans to quit acting to resume her medical career full-time. The rumours surfaced following an Instagram post in which she was seen wearing a dentist’s apron, prompting assumptions about a career shift.





Addressing the speculation through her Instagram stories, Komalee clarified that the post was misconstrued and reaffirmed her commitment to cinema. "Hello everyone, hope it's a good day. I have seen that my recent post in an apron has been creating an 'UNEXPECTED MISUNDERSTANDING' that I have become a full-time doctor and that I am about to discontinue as an actor,” she wrote. “A few articles and reels from well-noted media houses have come to my notice regarding the same and I want to clarify that there's 'NO TRUTH' in this."

Komalee added that her acting career, which she described as built with “sweat and blood,” is progressing well by “Shiva’s grace” and she remains deeply committed to her artistic journey. "Destiny, I believe, has put me on this path of chasing art and I will continue to give my best foot forward until the last," she stated, while also thanking her fans for their constant support. “I am carefully choosing my scripts and I'll make you all very proud with the new announcements soon.” On the professional front, Komalee was last seen in the hit action thriller HIT: The Third Case. Her upcoming projects include the romantic drama Sasivadane and several other promising ventures.



