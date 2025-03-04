No Time for Kannadigas: Congress MLA Criticises Rashmika Mandanna

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently basking in the success of her latest film, Chhaava, found herself embroiled in a controversy after Karnataka Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda Ganiga made a claim on Tuesday. Gowda alleged that Mandanna had declined an invitation to attend the International Film Festival in Bengaluru, stating that her team had refused the invitation because “she did not have time for Kannadigas.”

“It is not Rashmika's statement but Rashmika's team's statement. We will release the document (proof) publicly that we had invited Rashmika to the film festival (Bengaluru Film Festival) but she refused,” news agency ANI quoted Gowda. The MLA also raised concerns about the actress’s disregard for her own community, questioning why, as a Kannadiga, she could not make time for the people who had supported her career.

This allegation added fuel to an already contentious issue, as Gowda had earlier called for the actress to be “taught a lesson” after she declined the invitation. However, he later clarified his remarks, stating that he was not engaging in “Gundagiri” or “Rowdyism.” The controversy has since sparked discussions on celebrity obligations to their regional audiences and loyalty to their home state.

Mandanna, who has not yet publicly commented on the issue, has received support from her fans and colleagues, many of whom have pointed out that the actress has always expressed respect and love for Kannada cinema. Known for her affable persona, Mandanna gained significant recognition in Kannada films before expanding her reach to other industries, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema. Despite the ongoing controversy, many continue to focus on her professional achievements rather than the allegations.