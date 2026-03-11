No Ticket Hike for Dhurandhar 2 in Telugu States?

A leading exhibitor claims that the makers of the Bollywood film Dhurandhar The Revenge have no plans to hike ticket rates in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “They will go with the existing ticket prices since they know the craze for the spy adventure,” he said.



He added that the Hindi producers are releasing the sequel on their own by opening an office in Hyderabad and are well aware of how the market functions. “Usually, a Telugu distributor handles such releases for them, but this time they chose to release the film themselves since the earlier part was a sensational hit in the Telugu states,” he explained.



The first part reportedly garnered around Rs 40 crore share in the Telugu states, and the makers are now expecting huge openings, particularly in Hyderabad. “Thousands of tickets have already been sold, and it is triggering a rampage in Hyderabad and other cities in Andhra Pradesh as well,” he pointed out.



For a Hindi film, that is a big achievement because these markets usually favor regional language films. However, the sequel will also face competition from a major Telugu release.



On the surface, Dhurandhar 2’s clash may not appear as big as the one with Toxic, but it is not a small one either. While the Dhurandhar sequel follows up a record-breaking blockbuster and rides on national hype, Pawan Kalyan’s new film Ustaad Bhagat Singh is pitched as a Telugu mass entertainer led by one of South India’s most influential stars, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. 'Telugu distributors might seek ticket hike for Ustaad Bhagat Singh since it is usual practice and it will reflect in box office numbers," he adds



“The genres, scale and primary audience bases differ. However, Pawan Kalyan will give it tough competition in the Telugu states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in drawing openings from March 19. When two films with strong expectations arrive at the same time, the box-office dynamics become far more complex,” he concluded.