No Shortcuts: 5 Times Kartik Aaryan Gave His 100% To A Role

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most commercially successful actors in Bollywood, who has delivered box-office hits one after another. With each film, he has also proven himself as one of Bollywood's most dedicated actors, fully committing to each role he takes on. Here are five instances where his hard work and transformation stood out:

1. Dhamaka (2021): A Genre-Breaking Move with Research-Driven Prep



In Dhamaka, Kartik stepped away from his usual romantic roles to play Arjun Pathak, a news anchor caught in a crisis. To prepare, he studied real-life journalists and newsroom dynamics, aiming to authentically portray the high-pressure environment of live news broadcasting.



2. Freddy (2022): Gaining 14 Kilos for a Dark Role



For the nail-biting thriller Freddy, Kartik underwent a significant physical transformation, gaining 14 kilograms to portray the complex character of Dr. Freddy Ginwala. His trainer noted that Kartik, naturally lean, followed a strict diet and workout regimen to achieve this change.



3. Chandu Champion (2025): National Award-Worthy Transformation



In Chandu Champion, Kartik portrayed Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar. He reduced his body fat from 39% to just 7% over several months without using steroids, showcasing immense discipline and dedication. This transformation earned him the Zee Cine Critics Award for Best Actor - Male in 2025.



4. Anurag Basu's Upcoming Musical: Learning the Guitar



For an upcoming untitled musical directed by Anurag Basu, Kartik took on the challenge of learning to play the guitar from scratch. Even during the film's shooting schedule in Europe, he was seen practicing diligently, emphasizing his commitment to authentically portraying his character.



5. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (2026): Maintaining Fitness On-the-Go



While filming Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri in Europe, Kartik maintained his fitness regimen without access to a traditional gym. His trainer shared videos of him engaging in intense outdoor workouts, highlighting his consistency and dedication regardless of location.



Kartik Aaryan's commitment to his roles, both physically and mentally, sets him apart in the industry. His willingness to undergo significant transformations and learn new skills shows his passion for storytelling and connecting with audiences.

