Mishap On The India House Sets, None Hurt

Noted producer Abhishek Agarwal has confirmed that a mishap took place on the sets of his upcoming film The India House, but reassured that no one was injured. "It was a freak accident, but nothing untoward happened," he clarified, addressing rumors that an assistant cinematographer and others were hurt. “These reports are false. No one was injured, and everyone had a lucky escape — thank God,” he said.













The incident occurred during the filming of an intense water-based sequence near Shamshabad, where a massive tank, constructed to replicate ocean scenes, unexpectedly burst, creating a flash flood-like situation on set. A video showing crew members scrambling to save camera equipment and other gear has since gone viral on social media.



Despite the chaos, the production quickly regained momentum. “Shooting resumed in the afternoon. Other scenes were shot since the team felt safe and morale was still high despite the freak incident,” Agarwal noted. “We’ll return to the accident spot in two days after rearranging the setup with enhanced safety measures,” he added.



The India House stars Nikhil Siddhartha and Saiee Manjrekar, and is being helmed by director Ram Vamsi Krishna. The film is jointly produced by Ram Charan and Abhishek Agarwal.

Speaking about his collaboration with Ram Charan, Abhishek revealed, “It was an unexpected but exciting development. During casual conversations with mutual friends, I happened to discuss this period film. Ram Charan heard about it and expressed interest. After a detailed narration by director Ram Vamsi Krishna, he was completely floored and agreed to come on board.”

Set in 1905, The India House is a period drama that weaves together themes of love and revolution, and was formally launched at the historic Virupaksha Temple in Hampi (Kishkinda region).

