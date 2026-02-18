No More Productions for Me, Says Lakshmi Manchu

Actress Lakshmi Manchu has announced that she has decided to step away from film production and focus solely on acting. She revealed that she has dropped her plans of producing movies after incurring losses in the past.



“I am currently doing a Tamil film because I received a cheque as an actress,” Lakshmi said. She added, “These days, when I am asked to listen to a script, the first thing I ask is who the producer is. Only after that do I agree to hear the story.”



Lakshmi admitted that she suffered financial losses as a producer and is still repaying them. “I am clearing dues from films made five years ago even now. That is why I have decided not to produce films anymore and to remain only an actress,” she stated.



Speaking about her latest film Bookie, Lakshmi said, “The film was released in Tamil last Friday and has received an excellent response. It is a universal film that connects with everyone. This movie was made with a wonderful team and talented artists like Ajay and Dhanush. Whenever Vijay Antony composes music for a film, the content turns out to be outstanding. Director Ganesh has a very bright future ahead. I have played a very interesting character in this film, and the expressions in my role are quite intriguing.”



Lakshmi Manchu has previously produced films such as Gundello Godari, Lakshmi Bomb, and W/o Ram. However, none of them turned into major commercial successes. Having learned from her experiences, she has now resolved to stay away from film production, suggesting that filmmaking is no longer a safe business proposition.

