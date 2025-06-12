Singer Mangli Breaks Silence on Birthday Party Issue

Singer Mangli is a well-known celebrity in the Telugu states. Recently, she threw a birthday party for her family, friends, and loved ones. She celebrated her birthday at Tripura Resort in Chevella. Unfortunately, the party led to a lot of problems, especially seeming to ruin her public image.

For those who don't know, the resort where singer Mangli was celebrating her birthday party was raided by the police. They informed her that she hadn't obtained any permission to host the party. The police have filed a case against her and others who were present at the party. Videos of cops raiding the resort went viral on social media in no time.



Mangli has since shared a video clip with her version of the story. She stated, "I didn't know that I should take permission for the music and party. I had a party with family; why would I do such things, especially with my parents beside me? Had I been aware of rules, I would have sought all permissions. There was no foreign alcohol or drugs, contrary to what has been speculated. Whoever was caught had taken marijuana before attending my party. Currently, the police are investigating; they also said that nothing illegal has been found at the party."





Folk singer #Mangli breaks silence on birthday party controversy at Tripura Resort, Chevella.



In a viral selfie video, she says:

“I didn’t knowingly break any rules. It was a family event planned by my parents. Had I known permission was needed, I’d have taken it.”



She urges… pic.twitter.com/Y0MZLyw3iQ — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) June 12, 2025





Mangli urged the media not to spread any false information, asking everyone to verify the facts before making accusations.

