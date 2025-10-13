No Entry Sequel: Boney Kapoor Drops Updates

Boney Kapoor, the producer of the No Entry sequel, which is tentatively titled No Entry Mein Entry, has provided several updates on the project. He has confirmed that Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor are the main male leads in the film. So, the former hasn't quit the project to allot dates for Bhediya 2.



Varun and Arjun are not the only male leads. A third actor will headline the movie. Boney Kapoor's production house is holding talks with the unnamed third lead.

Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan are mostly not returning due to scheduling conflicts over the years. One of the three actors might become a part of the sequel in the form of a cameo appearance. This is not officially confirmed yet.

It is worth mentioning here that No Entry was the Hindi remake of the Telugu comedy 'Pellam Oorelithe' directed by S.V Krishna Reddy, starring Venu, Meka Srikanth in the lead roles.

It now remains to be seen if No Entry sequel will also be a remake of a South comedy or an original.

