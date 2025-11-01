No Elimination in Bigg Boss Telugu 9

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is a popular reality show in the Telugu states, and it's filled with constant verbal fights among the housemates. Contestants Tanuja, Madhuri, Sanjana, Emmanuel, and Suman have been in the news ever since they stepped into the house.



Thanuja, Kalyan, Sanjana, Demon Pawan, Rithu Chowdary, Ramu Rathod, and Duvvada Madhuri have been nominated for this week's elimination.

Rumors are doing the rounds that the show makers could announce no elimination this weekend, as they have already evicted Srija Dammu from the show.

Even if there is an eviction, Thanuja could save someone with her saving power, which is another way the makers could announce no elimination.

In case there is an elimination, Demon Pawan, Rithu Chowdary, or Gaurav would be the one to bid goodbye to the show.



Let's wait and see what the makers are planning for the viewers.

