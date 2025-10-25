No Elimination in Bigg Boss Telugu 9 After Ayesha's Exit

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has been trending on social media since its inception, generating several speculations and updates. Ayesha made a self-eviction from the house recently.

As a result, murmurs are doing the rounds that the show organizers will announce no elimination this weekend, as Ayesha has already stepped out of the competition.



On the other hand, Srija Dhammu and Mask man Harith are all set to make a re-entry into the house in Sunday’s episode.



It remains to be seen whom the show will bring back into the house.

