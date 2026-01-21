No Cuts for Border 2: CBFC Clears Sunny Deol’s Epic Sequel for January Release

Border 2 is all set for its theatrical release on January 23, 2026. The film has been officially cleared by the CBFC, receiving a UA 13+ certificate.



Notably, the movie passed the censor certification process without any cuts. The CBFC certification also confirms that Border 2 has a substantial runtime of 3 hours and 16 minutes.



Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series Films and JP Films. The sequel boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahaan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh, alongside Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh in prominent roles.

