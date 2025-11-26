Nivetha Pethuraj Gets Schooled By Netizens Over Stray Dogs Issue

Actress Nivetha Pethuraj, known for her versatile performances, has found herself at the centre of controversy after her comments on dog bites during a public awareness rally in Chennai. The actress participated in an event advocating for the welfare of street dogs and urged people not to exaggerate fear surrounding dog bites.

“We should not make a big deal out of a dog bite and create fear. Many incidents of cruelty against animals happen right before us, yet no one raises their voice. Rabies is a serious issue, but instead of using it to spread fear, we should educate people about real solutions. Killing street dogs is not the answer. Vaccination and sterilisation (ABC – Animal Birth Control) are the only permanent solutions,” she said, adding that dog bites should not be treated as a major concern.



Her remarks quickly sparked controversy. Several people criticised her for downplaying the seriousness of dog bites, especially at a time when debates around controlling the street dog population are heating up. A few political parties also reacted strongly, taking a dig at the actress for her comments.



As the criticism mounted, Nivetha responded on social media. “Honestly, kudos to all political parties and leaders for dealing with this mob-mentality crowd. Our country isn’t doomed because of anything else but the irresponsible civilians who are the real problem,” she wrote.



The incident has triggered fresh discussions on animal welfare, public safety and responsible communication in sensitive public debates.

