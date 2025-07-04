Nithiin's Thammudu: OTT Release Date and Where to Watch

Actor Nithiin's Thammudu hit screens today and has opened to mixed reviews. Netflix has acquired the digital rights for the film. Thammudu is expected to be available on Netflix after its theatrical run, likely four to six weeks post-release.



The movie is anticipated to digitally premiere on Netflix by mid-August. As the film was released today, it will take some time for the makers to announce an official OTT release date.



Thammudu stars Nithiin in the lead, with Sapthami Gowda as the female lead and Laya making her Telugu film comeback in a pivotal role.



Touted as a family-based survival drama, the title Thammudu (meaning "younger brother" in Telugu) itself defines its theme: it showcases the bonding between a brother and his sister.



Thammudu is helmed by Venu Sriram, known for Vakeel Saab, and is backed by Dil Raju.

