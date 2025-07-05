Thammudu Day 1 Collections: Nithiin Movie Opens to Lukewarm Response?

The much-hyped film Thammudu failed to register strong openings across the Telugu states, managing to gross only around ₹2 crore on its first day in Telugu states. “It has a long way to go,” admits a distributor, pointing out that the film’s budget reportedly exceeded ₹50 crore and that mixed reviews have dampened its initial momentum.



Actor Nithin, who was counting on this action drama to revive his career after earlier disappointments like Extra Ordinary Man and Robinhood, faces another setback. “Director Venu Sriram tried to blend sibling sentiment with high-octane action, but the screenplay suffers from several loopholes and fails to resonate with audiences,” the distributor adds.



Veteran producer Dil Raju, known for his sharp eye for fresh and engaging stories, now faces the challenge of recapturing his golden touch. “He has backed many successful films in the past.

Hopefully, he’ll bounce back and continue giving opportunities to new talent in Tollywood,” the distributor concludes.

