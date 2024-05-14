Mumbai: IMDB the world's most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, presented an IMDb ‘Breakout Star’ STARmeter Award to Laapata Ladies actor Nitanshi Goel. The award recognizes stars who are strong performers on the Popular Indian Celebrities list on the IMDb app. It charts the page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide and has proven to be a keenly accurate predictor of stars who are about to have a breakthrough career moment. At 16, Goel is the youngest IMDb ‘Breakout Star’ STARmeter Award recipient to date.





Goel stars in Kiran Rao's comedy-drama film Laapataa Ladies and Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s biographical sports drama Maidaan. After the former’s streaming release in April, Goel ranked in the top 10 of the Popular Indian Celebrities list thrice, including reaching the top spot last week and the No. 2 spot this week. Laapataa Ladies currently holds the No. 25 spot on the Top Rated Indian Movies list, with an IMDb user rating of 8.5/10. Goel’s earlier credits include M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Thapki Pyar Ki, and Daayan. “Thank you, IMDb, for honoring me with an IMDb ‘Breakout Star’ STARmeter Award,” said Goel. “It happens to be my first award for Laapataa Ladies, and I just found out that I am also the youngest actor to receive this award. I’m still trying to process that! Thank you for making this truly special.”



View Goel’s award presentation video here. IMDb users can also add web series and movies from Goel’s filmography and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist at www.imdb.com/watchlist Previous IMDb ‘Breakout Star’ STARmeter Award recipients include Medha Shankr, Bhuvan Arora, Angira Dhar, Adarsh Gourav, Ashley Park, Natasha Bharadwaj, Ayo Edebiri, and Regé-Jean Page.