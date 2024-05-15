Nitanshi Goel was injured on the first day of Laapataa Ladies shoot

Nitanshi Goel’s film, Laapataa Ladies directed by Kiran Rao, has achieved significant milestones in its run and currently holds the 25th spot on the Top 250 list of top-rated Indian movies chart, with an IMDb user rating of 8.5. The movie stars Goel, Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Srivastav in the lead roles, along with Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam, among others.



In a recent conversation with IMDb after being presented with the IMDb ‘Breakout Star’ STARmeter Award, Goel reflected on how she started acting: “It all started with me winning the crown for Ms. Junior North India back when I was in Noida, among almost 6000 kids and 52 cities. I remember I was supposed to do a ramp walk, but I didn't know how to do a ramp walk. So, I did a jazz walk instead, and that's how I won. And then from advertisements to TV shows to web series, here is Laapataa Ladies.”

The actor also shared some behind-the-scenes moments and recounted how she injured herself on day one of the shoot, saying, “It was my first day, and I had this scene where I'm running, Abdul is running behind me, and I clash with Chotu. To make it look very natural, I was actually looking back and running. I was wearing glass bangles and clashed so roughly that on the first day itself, the glass bangles injured my hand.”

“In fact, in the climax scene, which is loved by everyone so much, let me tell you all that your Phool ran so much for this shot. Every time I used to run, there used to be so much crowd. One person mistakenly clashed with me so hard that my entire leg got twisted, yet I ran twice after that. Then I went to the vanity van, I was wondering why my leg was hurting so much. I realized that I got injured on my right foot, and it was very severe. I remember the doctor telling me to take bed rest for a week,” she added.

IMDb surprised Nitanshi with a video from the movie's director, Kiran Rao. In the clip, Rao shared valuable advice with Nitanshi, saying “Listen to your inner voice because lots of people are going to tell you what to do and give you lots of career advice, trying to convince you of various things. I do believe that you have a very strong and intelligent mind. You should just follow your instinct. Remember to trust yourself and don't listen too much to what other people say. You'll realize this when you get older, that your conscience and instinct are always the best guide.”

Rao congratulated Nitanshi on winning the IMDb ‘Breakout Star’ STARmeter Award with a special message, saying, “For us, you have always been a star, but congratulations on receiving the IMDb ‘Breakout Star’ STARMeter Award. We all know that you're going to win lots of awards in life, and hopefully, even for this film. I knew it when I saw your audition because it was just so unique. The way you approached it, the simplicity with which you brought Phool to life in a small test where you were making tea – I knew that I had found my Phool, and I knew I would really enjoy working with you as an actor, and I did. I can only be grateful that I have you in my film. So, congratulations, and I love you. You'll always be my baby Phool.”



