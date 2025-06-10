Nitanshi Goel and Ahsaas Channa: Rising from Child Actors to Substantial Stars to Watch Out For

The Indian film industry has seen a number of actors start their journey as child artists and rise to become stars in their own right. Among them, two prominent names shine through Ahsaas Channa and Nitanshi Goel. Both actresses are widely recognized and celebrated for their dedication and versatility, consistently pushing the boundaries of their craft.





For the unversed, Ahsaas Channa played the role of a young boy in the popular film My Friend Ganesha, earning widespread appreciation. She further gained prominence as Arjun in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Her first role as a girl came with the horror film Phoonk in 2008, where she delivered a chilling and impactful performance, showcasing a side of her talent that had never been seen before.





Having made her mark in television, Ahsaas successfully transitioned into the digital space with critically acclaimed shows such as Kota Factory, Girls Hostel, Mismatched, and Half CA, among others. Her ever-evolving body of work is a testament to her depth as a performer, making her one of the most promising actresses of her generation.





Joining her is Nitanshi Goel, who began her career as a child model, appearing in fashion shows and advertisements. She made her presence felt on television with roles in Thapki Pyar Ki, Peshwa Bajirao, and more. Nitanshi later stepped into Bollywood with the critically acclaimed Laapataa Ladies, a film that cemented her position as an actress to watch. Her Cannes debut in 2025, along with the accolades for Laapataa Ladies, marked a major milestone in her journey, and she’s just getting started.





With their thoughtful choice of roles and clear artistic vision, Ahsaas Channa and Nitanshi Goel represent the new wave of talent in Indian cinema driven, dynamic, and determined to shape its future.