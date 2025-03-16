Swayambhu Will Be A Visual Treat, says Nikhil Siddhartha

Nikhil Siddhartha, the talented Tollywood actor, is gearing up for a blast of a year. With multiple projects in the pipeline, Nikhil is excited to share his upcoming ventures with his fans.





First up is Swayambhu, an ambitious project that has been Nikhil's most expensive film to date. "We have been shooting secretly, and I'm thrilled to say that we have completed 95% of the film," Nikhil revealed in an exclusive chat with DC.

Congratulating Thandel director Chandoo Mondeti on the movie,success, the actor said he is looking forward to start working on Karthikeya 3, the much-awaited sequel to the hit franchise. "We are planning to start soon, but I need to finish shooting for India House first while Chandoo readies the script," Nikhil said, teasing his fans with a hint of what's to come.



With his career spanning nearly two decades, Nikhil has established himself as a versatile actor, taking on a wide range of roles. The actor is confident that his upcoming project Swayambhu will be a visual treat for the audience.