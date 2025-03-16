AnTeRa Offers Perfect Fusion of Telugu Cuisine: Nikhil Siddhartha

Nikhil Siddhartha, the charming Tollywood actor, was the chief guest at the launch of AnTeRa Kitchen and Bar in Kompally. As he walked in, it was clear that he was more than just a guest - he was a friend, a well-wisher, and a loyal supporter of the restaurant.





Dismissing any speculation around his stake in the resto business, the actor clarified, "I am not a business partner, but I am proud to be associated with AnTeRa." Talking the USP of the restaurant, Nikhil said, "AnTeRa uses organic products, healthy masalas, and spices. That's what sets them apart."

Nikhil revealed that he's been a part of AnTeRa's journey from the beginning. "When my friends told me about their plans, I wanted to be a part of it. I am glad I could promote it, and now, people are calling me for reservations!"



He praised AnTeRa's unique concept, which brings together the best of Telugu cuisine from Andhra, Telangana, and Rayalaseema. "You can't find this fusion anywhere else. Plus, their cocktails are innovatively thought out - Chinna Sundari is my favourite mocktail. You could even pick cocktails with interesting dialogues from Telugu movies like Raja Saab, Thaggede Ledhu, Jai Balayya, Atluntadi Manatho among others!"