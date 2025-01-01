Nikhil and Sreeleela warn against spreading fake news

Popular actors Nikhil Siddharth, and Sreeleela issued a warning against the misuse of social media for spreading fake news for views and likes. Nikhil released a video about the concept of "Post No Evil,", an Andhra Pradesh government campaign to promote responsible social media use, urging people to use social media responsibly. "When we buy something, we make sure to know everything about it first. But why don’t we check whether the news we share on social media is true or not? We often think, 'What’s the harm?' and share fake news carelessly. However, these fake news items can destroy lives. So, before you share anything, please verify if it's true or not."

With the slogan "Let’s use social media for good, and put an end to fake news and abuse," the Andhra Pradesh government has installed large hoardings in major cities across the state. These hoardings feature an additional fourth monkey, alongside the three traditional ones representing the saying "See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil," with the message "Don’t post evil (Post No Evil)." This campaign is spreading widely.

Speaking on the negative impact of artificial intelligence and the rise of deep fake technology, actress Sreeleela highlighted how celebrities like Samantha, Keerthy Suresh, and Rashmika are often targeted with false rumors and manipulated images. She emphasized that while top stars may not face severe consequences, ordinary people could suffer from such malicious actions.

Sreeleela urged netizens to avoid spreading fake news for likes and views. She called for using social media for good and staying away from harmful propaganda. Her message, shared with her millions of Instagram followers, quickly went viral. Other top stars are expected to join this campaign soon to raise awareness about the dangers of misinformation online.