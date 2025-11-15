 Top
Nikhil and Gaurav Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Here’s the Twist!

15 Nov 2025 2:20 PM IST

Nikhil Nair and Gaurav are said to have been eliminated from the show.

A screengrab from Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is receiving a lot of attention from viewers, thanks to popular contestants such as Sanjana, Suman Shetty, Bharani, and Thanuja.

We have already told you that the makers are planning a double elimination. Nikhil Nair and Gaurav are said to have been eliminated from the show.

Murmurs are doing the rounds that one contestant from these two, Nikhil or Gaurav, will be going to a secret room. It is not yet confirmed who is going into the secret room.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

