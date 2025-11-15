Nikhil and Gaurav Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Here’s the Twist!

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is receiving a lot of attention from viewers, thanks to popular contestants such as Sanjana, Suman Shetty, Bharani, and Thanuja.

We have already told you that the makers are planning a double elimination. Nikhil Nair and Gaurav are said to have been eliminated from the show.



Murmurs are doing the rounds that one contestant from these two, Nikhil or Gaurav, will be going to a secret room. It is not yet confirmed who is going into the secret room.



